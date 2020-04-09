In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 April 2020 5:43 pm / 0 comments

Public compliance to the ongoing movement control order (MCO) remains high at 97%, and there were fewer arrests made yesterday for MCO violations, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri revealed at today’s non-health daily briefing.

He said that 300 people were detained by the police yesterday, which was 34% less than on Tuesday, when 454 people were arrested. Of the total nabbed yesterday, 252 individuals were remanded, while 48 were allowed to post bail. Additionally, 518 people were charged in court, and the police had now arrested 7,205 people for MCO-related offences since the order began on March 18.

He said that the police began issuing compound notices for MCO violations as of yesterday, and that 95 compound notices were issued on the first day. Offenders will be slapped with a non-discountable RM1,000 fine, and they will be given two weeks to settle the RM1,000 fine, with payment to be made at any health ministry offices.

A total of 769 roadblocks were carried out across the country yesterday, and 433,988 vehicles were inspected. Ismail Sabri added that road transport department (JPJ) personnel will now begin assisting police and army units in manning roadblocks during the MCO, adding much needed manpower to the operation.

Separately, JPJ director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said via a statement that the department was ready to assist the police and army. He added that the JPJ will be liasing with the police to coordinate deployment arrangements in line with the standard operating procedure (SOP) that has been set.

Do your bit to help halt the spread of Covid-19 by staying at home. If you really have to head out for essentials, keep travel distances short, and be mindful of the 10 km limit for movement.

If you’re driving out, remember to bring your utility bills as proof of residence and adhere to the one-person-per-car rule, and don’t forget that operating hours for supermarkets, restaurants doing takeaways and petrol stations is limited to 8am-8pm daily. Remember, if you’re caught joyriding, expect to fork out RM1,000 for it.