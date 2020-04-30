In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 30 April 2020 4:51 pm / 0 comments

Cycle & Carriage Bintang (C&C) is offering customers in the Klang Valley a more convenient way to have their Mercedes-Benz vehicles serviced right at their doorstep during the movement control order (MCO) with the Mercedes-Benz Star Mobile programme.

“We introduced this first-of-its-kind service to the Malaysian market in 2018 on a trial basis. Now, with the movement control order and social distancing, the Mercedes-Benz Star Mobile service provides customers with peace of mind as they are able to remain within the safety and comfort of their homes, as our technicians care for their vehicle on-site while still observing all the safety and health precautions,” explained Wilfrid Foo, CEO of C&C.

During the MCO period, the service will operate daily from Monday to Friday (9am to 3pm) and on Saturday (9am to 12pm), with the exception of Sunday and public holidays. Customers who want to engage the service will first need to make an appointment by calling 03-7866 1100.

Services offered by Mercedes-Benz Star Mobile include scheduled maintenance as well as the replacement of wiper blades, oil filters, air filters, combi filters, dust filters, key batteries and car batteries.

All the parts are housed within a Vito van, which is staffed by two qualified technicians and comes fully equipped with a Xentry diagnostic system and the necessary tools to carry out the stipulated maintenance jobs.

To comply with the current health and safety requirements, all contact points in the vehicle are sanitised after every service and the company will conduct temperature checks on its technicians daily.

Additionally, customers will be provided with detailed cost estimates ahead of service, including itemised billing of required parts and labour charges. This is to ensure greater transparency for customers to make a more informed decision about the maintenance of their vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz Star Mobile programme provides a viable alternative for customers who prefer not to leave their homes to get their vehicles serviced during the MCO. Recently, C&C announced the resumption of service centre operations in the country from April 22, 2020.