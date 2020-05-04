In Cars, Local News, Naza / By Anthony Lim / 4 May 2020 5:16 pm / 0 comments

The Naza Group has announced that several automotive brands under its umbrella have resumed operations as of today. Among the automotive companies under the Group reopening today are Naza Italia, NZ Wheels, Naza Kia Malaysia, Nasim, Naza Euro Motors and Naza Motor Trading.

The company said that in line with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), strict safety measures and operating procedures will be adhered to at the premises of each brand. This includes the necessary hygiene and social distancing practices to ensure customers’ peace of mind.

Mercedes-Benz dealership NZ Wheels is operating strictly on bookings only at its Klang Autohaus, KL North-East service centre and Johor Bahru Autohaus outlets. Customers who wish to visit the service centres are required to contact the respective service branches to make a booking.

Naza Kia Malaysia, meanwhile, is resuming full operations at its authorised outlets in stages. It said its Kia Promise programme, which extends cover for all Kia vehicles with an original manufacturer warranty that expires between February 1 and April 30, 2020, and continues the warranty of all eligible vehicles to June 30 remains in place.

All existing warranties will remain valid even if preventive maintenance service cannot be performed during the MCO. Customers will be given an additional grace period of two months or 2,000 km (in moderation) beyond the standard six months or 10,000 km service interval to service their vehicle following the end of the MCO.

Meanwhile, Nasim (Peugeot) and Naza Euro Motors (Citroën Malaysia and DS Malaysia) customers have begin service centre operations, and customers are requested to call in to book an appointment prior to their visit.

All warranties for the three aforementioned brands will still be honoured if service appointments or due dates fall within the MCO period. The Customer Service team is reachable at 1800-88-6262, or through email at clic@naza.com.my or via Facebook messenger @peugeotmalaysia.

Elsewhere, Naza Motor Trading is also resuming its regular 9am to 6pm business hours from today at Naza Automall PJ.