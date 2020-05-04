In Local News / By Mick Chan / 4 May 2020 12:37 pm / 0 comments

Nine roadblocks in the Petaling Jaya district will be lifted today (May 4), said district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal in a statement. Of the nine, five are based close to toll gates, specifically the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) PJS2, Subang, Sungai Buloh, Kota Damansara and Damansara tolls, The Star reported.

The other roadblocks that will also be lifted are located along the Federal Highway at KM34.1, Persiaran Surian and Royal Chulan. “However, the roadblocks along Persiaran Mahogani in Section 9, Persiaran Jati and Persiaran Sungai Buloh are still operational,” the Petaling Jaya district police chief said. The changes to roadblocks in the district will have gone into effect from midnight on May 4, said the report.

“The public is advised to continue obeying the movement control order (MCO). We would like to thank road users, especially those in Petaling Jaya for their patience and perseverance going through road blocks since phase one of the MCO,” the PJ district police chief said.

Today is when a new conditional aspect is applied to the movement control order (MCO), known as CMCO, where restrictions will be progressively and cautiously eased with stringent SOPs in place. On mobility, prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin advised people to remain at home unless it is necessary to head out, and interstate travel is still banned.

This transition to the CMCO also sees permissible operating hours for vehicle workshops, maintenance and spare parts outlets revised as 7am to 10pm, while petrol stations, which are currently open from 8am to 8pm, has their hours listed as subject to that defined by state government and local authorities.