8 May 2020

According to a report by Automotive News Europe, Ferrari plans to launch two new models this year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected the company’s production schedule, it has elected to delay the introductions by three to four months.

This comes as the Italian carmaker looked at its bottom line to help reduce costs and capital expenditures this year due to the health crisis. As a result, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri says the company felt that it could delay some model debuts while having others arrive “on time.”

There’s more unpleasant news beyond the delayed debuts, as the carmaker expects a 4-15% drop in sales in 2020 compared to last year. Even so, Ferrari still intends to deliver four of the five new models it revealed in 2019, with deliveries of the F8 Tributo already started, while the other three will make their way to customers in the second half of 2020.

In 2019, the company revealed a bevy of models, including the F8 Tributo, which was followed by the SF90 Stradale, 812 GTS, F8 Spider and Roma. The same year also saw the reveal of its updated 488 Challenge Evo and 488 GT3 Evo race cars.