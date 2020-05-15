In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 15 May 2020 9:48 am / 0 comments

The transport ministry has announced that the road transport department (JPJ) will resume full operations for all its services on May 18. According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, these will include its services offered via Pos Malaysia outlets.

In a statement released yesterday evening, he said that JPJ personnel across the country were making final preparations for full operations to resume, and was ensuring that all requirements regarding safety and health aspects will be fulfilled. The department is also coordinating with banks to ensure its services will return to normal from next week.

Earlier this week, it was announced that JPJ would begin offering three additional counter services from May 15 following the government’s decision to open up the economy under the conditional movement control order (CMCO). The latest announcement supersedes that which was made on May 12. Counter service operations had resumed on April 29, but only for business transactions involving commercial vehicles, namely for public service vehicles as well as freight and tourism vehicles.

Wee said that JPJ offices across the country will be open from 8am to 4pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday for states that observe this as weekends). Cash payments will only be permitted at JPJ outlets from 8am to 11am, while cashless or e-payments can be made from 8am to 4pm, even on weekends. He added that only cashless or e-payments will be allowed for all transactions on weekends.

He said that the seven days a week operation (except for public holidays) for the department as announced on May 12 will remain in place. He reiterated that the uninterrupted running of JPJ services is to enable all backlogged transactions to be cleared as soon as possible to avoid congestion, and will continue until further notice.

It was also stated that all JPJ counter services will be closed for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations from May until May 26, and will resume on May 27. Wee added that the existing exemption for the renewal of a competent driver’s licence and road tax as announced for the MCO period – currently, until June 9 – will continue to be in effect. All vehicle owners need to do is ensure that the vehicle has valid insurance coverage.