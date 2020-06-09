In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 9 June 2020 10:04 am / 3 comments

Throughout the movement control order (MCO) phase, many people have tried their luck at interstate travels, some attempting to enter the expressway without having enough credit on their Touch ‘n Go cards.

We’re all accustomed to the frustration of being stuck at the gantry, but according to PLUS Malaysia Berhad northen region business manager, Wan Ahmad Awang, close to 145,000 cases of insufficient credit were recorded in Penang alone. This figure was recorded from March 18 to May 31, where PLUS closed reload services at all of its toll plazas.

“There are nine toll plazas managed by PLUS in Penang including Penang Bridge, Juru, Sungai Dua and Kubang Semang. Out of the nine, the Penang Bridge toll plaza recorded the highest number of insufficient Touch ‘n Go card balance with 66,077 cases followed by toll plazas in Juru, Kubang Semang and Sungai Dua,” he told Bernama, adding that the problem usually occurs during peak hours on weekdays between 7 am to 12 pm, and 4 pm to 8 pm.

As we enter the recovery movement control order (RMCO) phase, Wan Ahmad urged commuters to ensure that they have enough credit in their Touch ‘n Go cards before entering the highway. “We also suggest that road users top up their card in a larger amount to reduce the frequency reloading at toll plazas,” he added.

“PLUS also encourages all customers to use the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to avoid congestions at Penang Bridge and from Sungai Dua to Jitra in July. This will help to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection,” he said. PLUS is also offering a 20% discount for motorists who use RFID on the Penang Bridge toll starting mid-July.