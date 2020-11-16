In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Mick Chan / 16 November 2020 2:23 pm / 0 comments

The V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept was unveiled earlier this year in July, the same time the sixth-generation Ford Bronco made its debut. Said at the time to be an exercise in gauging public reception for an eventual production model, the 6.4 litre Hemi V8-powered 4X4 has now been teased on Jeep’s official Instagram channel to be #NotAConcept – play the clip with audio on to hear that V8 growl.

If the goal was to one-up its rival from the Blue Oval, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept has certainly done so in the engine department with its 450 hp and 610 Nm of torque from its 392 cubic inch – hence the name – bent-eight engine that comfortably outdoes the most powerful engine specification that is currently available for the Bronco, that is a 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 with 310 hp and 542 Nm of torque.

The V8-powered Jeep will be more closely matched by the upcoming, more extreme Bronco variant – possibly named Warthog – that will likely receive a larger EcoBoost V6 engine. This could likely be a version of the 3.5 litre unit that outputs 450 hp and 691 Nm of torque in the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept

The eventual, production form of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept will likely carry over the eight-speed automatic transmission as used elsewhere in the Jeep and Dodge vehicle line-up, enabling a 0-96 km/h sprint in under five seconds.

It could also possibly include the concept’s off-road kit as well; these included Dana 44 axles, a Selec-Track full-time two-speed transfer case along with Tru-Lok electric front and rear axle lockers, along with Rubicon rock rails, steel bumpers with a Warn winch, a steel belly pan, 37-inch mud-terrain tyres as well as a Mopar two-inch lift kit with monotube Fox shocks.

Thus equipped, the augmented Wrangler gets 336 mm of ground clearance, water fording in depths of up to 863 mm, a 51.6-degree approach angle, 29.5-degree breakover angle and 40.1-degree departure angle. How close the production V8-engined Wrangler will stay to these specifications will be revealed when it comes to market in 2021, as indicated in the Instagram post.

