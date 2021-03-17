In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 17 March 2021 5:51 pm / 0 comments

The 2021 Toyota Innova facelift was launched in Malaysia in early February this year, and we’re now bringing you a full gallery of the refreshed MPV in its range-topping 2.0X guise. Priced at RM129,677 on-the-road without insurance but with the sales tax relief factored in (100% as this is a CKD model), the 2.0X is one of three offerings put forth by UMW Toyota Motor.

The other variants include the base 2.0E that goes for RM111,622, and the mid-range 2.0G priced at RM121,483. There’s also a commercial version of the 2.0E for taxi use, which goes for RM97,978 as a result of excise duty exemption. The Innova comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

All three variants share the same powertrain as before, with a 1TR-FE 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine providing 139 PS at 5,600 rpm and 183 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with sequential shift mode.

Styling revisions for the Innova include sharper-looking headlamps flanking a trapezoidal-shaped grille, the latter featuring a different finish depending on the variant (dark chrome and black in this instance). There’s also a new bumper design, but the rest of Innova remains largely unchanged from before.

For the 2.0X, an enhancement package comes standard, which adds on bumper spoilers, overfenders and additional moulding on the rocker panels. Also included in the kit list are LED projector headlamps, DRLs and fog lamps; keyless entry; a reverse camera; as well as 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there’s wood and silver trim, a 4.2-inch multi-info display within the Optitron instrument cluster, front/rear automatic air-conditioning, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, second-row captain seats, keyless engine start, three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Power) and combination leather upholstery.

For entertainment, the 2.0X comes with a nine-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, wired to a six-speaker audio system. The USB ports on the Innova have also been reworked – all are now fast charging capable, and the front two ports from the centre console panel have been moved to the dashboard, while an additional USB port is now available for third row occupants.

On the safety front, the Innova range gets seven airbags as standard, along with Vehicle Stability Control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, front/rear parking sensors and Isofix child seat anchors for the outer second-row seats. The 2.0X and 2.0G come with a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, a panoramic view monitor and Vehicle Telematics System (VTS), all of which are optional on the 2.0E.

This particular example also has additional options in the form of a digital video recorder (RM1,100) and wireless phone charger (RM490), the latter installed in the centre armrest at the front. Additionally, the 2.0X is the only one that can be specified with a Crimson Spark Red Metallic exterior finish, with standard shades being Medium Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Phantom Brown Metallic, Silver Metallic, Super White II and a new Bronze Mica Metallic.