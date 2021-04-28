In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 28 April 2021 11:53 am / 0 comments

The Hyundai RM20e prototype is powered by a single electric motor with 810 hp and 960 Nm

Within the presentation for the just-launched Hyundai Kona N high-performance crossover were mentions of Hyundai’s upcoming hydrogen fuel-cell and battery electric direction for its N performance division.

Here, Hyundai mentions ‘sustainable driving fun’ through the development of the electric powertrains, which it says are already available in the E-GMP electric vehicle platform as used by the Ioniq 5, which also has a higher-performance application in the Kia EV6, which produces 577 hp and 740 Nm from its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup.

Hyundai’s readiness for developing high-performance EVs is proven, says the automaker, with models such as the Veloster N ETCR which it entered into the Electric Touring Car Racing championship in 2020, as well as the RM20e fully electric prototype with a single, rear-midship-mounted motor producing 810 hp and 960 Nm of torque. This was developed on the platform of the petrol-powered, 390 hp RM19 Racing Midship Sports Car.

The E-GMP platform of the Ioniq 5 offers future high-performance possibilities, while hydrogen powertrains are also being developed for high-performance applications

This ‘Racing Midship’ platform will continue to serve as a ‘rolling lab’ for a variety of electrified powertrains, says Hyundai, and these could also include hydrogen fuel cells, or even “more interestingly, a combination of both,” said Hyundai executive VP of customer experience Thomas Schemera.

The Nexo is the most recent hydrogen fuel cell vehicle from Hyundai, and is built on a bespoke platform which succeeds the Tucson/ix35 fuel-cell electric vehicle. The high-performance application of hydrogen fuel cells was previewed with the Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo concept.

More recently, Hyundai launched its HTWO brand for its hydrogen fuel-cell system, and earlier this year signed an investment contract with the government of China’s Guangdong province for an offshore fuel cell system production facility in Guangzhou.

GALLERY: Hyundai RM20e prototype