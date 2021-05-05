In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 May 2021 5:06 pm / 0 comments

Last month, Honda Malaysia presented a unit of the City RS e:HEV hybrid to Invest Melaka Berhad (IMB). The presentation of the vehicle, made in collaboration with car-sharing company Socar, was in conjunction with the 50th anniversary celebration of Melaka State Development Corporation (PKNM).

The car was presented by Honda Malaysia president and COO Sarly Adle Sarkum to IMB CEO Tuan Haji Ramli Mohd Ali at a ceremony held in Menara MITC, Melaka. The handover event was graced by the chief minister of Melaka, Datuk Seri Haji Sulaiman Md Ali as well as state executive council members.

“On behalf of Honda Malaysia, we are delighted to be a part of the celebration by Invest Melaka Berhad and to be able to contribute to the development of our local automotive industry. We are committed to the Malaysian market and the growth of the automotive industry here. We would like to thank the Malaysian Government, the state government of Melaka, Invest Melaka Berhad and all our valued customers for their continuous trust in us,” Sarly said.

Honda began operations at its Pegoh plant in Melaka in 2003, and a second production line was added in 2014. Current production capacity stands at 100,000 units of vehicles per year, and the facility also has a 2.1-km test track, an R&D facility as well as several pre-delivery inspection centres with a combined capacity to house close to 16,000 new cars at a time.