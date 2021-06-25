In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 25 June 2021 11:44 am / 0 comments

The Toyota GR 86 will make its first dynamic debut in the United Kingdom at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will also serve as an early public preview before the car goes on sale in the country next year.

At the event, the two-door coupe will run in the “First Glimpse” showcase for upcoming road cars, demonstrating its handling and agility on Goodwood’s famous hill course. The previous GT86 (also known as the 86 in other markets) also made an appearance at Goodwood back in 2012, while the GR Supra was presented on-track a few years later in 2018.

Both coupes, along with the GR Yaris, form Toyota’s “Power of Three” trio of global models developed with its Gazoo Racing division. Festival-goers will be able to get up close with the GR 86, with additional units set to be displayed at the First Glance Paddock. The event is set to take place in the grounds of Goodwood House in West Sussex from 8 to 11 July.

First revealed in April, the GR 86 received a substantial redesign as well as a more powerful 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine. The latter now makes 235 PS (232 hp) and 250 Nm of torque, with drive directed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The recipe is the same for the GR 86’s close sibling, the second-generation Subaru BRZ, which was revealed earlier last November.