While much of the word is feeling the effects of pandemic and lockdowns, it appears performance motorcycle brand Ducati is bucking the trend with a positive order book for 2021. For the first half of the year, Ducati delivered a total of 34,485 motorcycles to Ducatisti worldwide, making an increase of 43% over the same period in 2020, and a 9% increase over 2019, with an annual sales number of 48,042 units in 2020.

As well as showing a half-year increase in sales, June 2021 has been the best month ever for the Borgo Panigale motorcycle maker, with 8,598 units sold worldwide. In terms of its order portfolio, or motorcycles to be delivered, this is an increase of 63% compared to 2020 and 284% for the corresponding month in 2019.

The healthy Ducati order book is led by riders Down Under, with Australia showing an 82% increase in sales. Italy, showing an increase of 55% which corresponds to 6,071 motorcycles, is Ducati’s top market, followed by Japan with a 53% increase and North America with a 51% increase.

Most in demand by Ducati fans is the Multistrada V4, launched in November of 2020, along with the Scrambler 800 in Nightshift and Dark Icon variants, as well as the Streetfighter V4 which made its market appearance in October 2019 at the Ducati World Premiere 202O.

Ducati is also banking on 2020 sales numbers being driven by the recently launched Ducati Monster, a marked design departure from the over 25-year old iconic Monster design. Also recently added to the Ducati stable are the Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” and the Hypermotard 950 SP, reworks of current Ducati models.