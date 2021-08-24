In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 24 August 2021 5:57 pm / 1 comment

Following the resumption of its assembly operations recently, Perodua says it expects to be able to deliver nearly all existing orders within this year. This was indicated by Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad today as the automaker announced the reopening of all its sales and after sales centres in the country.

However, in light of the lengthy halt to sales and production as a result of extended lockdown measures, the automaker indicated that it may be revising its sales target for the year. “We are currently evaluating the impact of the lockdown that was introduced on June 1 to our operations, and we will announce our revised targets for the year soon,” Zainal said.

At the start of the year, Perodua had originally announced a sales target of 240,000 units for 2021, and maintained that call in early June when it revealed its May numbers. This was before the impact of the lockdown, which saw automotive sales and production being halted for around two and a half months, hit home.

Up to May, it was on track to meet the target. Year-to-date sales for the first five months of 2021 was 96,281 units, 82% more than what it did in the same period last year. However, following the implementation of the full movement control order (FMCO), the automaker sold just 1,009 units in June – these were not showroom sales, but spillover registrations from the month before, in which car loans had already been approved pre-lockdown and for which a Letter of Undertaking (LoU) had already been issued.

This meant that by the half-year mark, it had achieved only 97,290 units, putting it off the pace. July was even farther off the boil – with just 655 units sold last month, this left it with a year-to-date figure of 97,945 units seven months in.

Despite the reopening of showrooms, August’s numbers aren’t going to swell. That’s because with no production since June, it’ll be some time before sales regain actual traction. In any case, we’ll know what the new target is soon enough.