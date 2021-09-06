In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 September 2021 10:11 am / 1 comment

The transport ministry announced last week that from today, September 6, JPJ service counters will be back to 100% capacity and walk-ins will be allowed. This means it’s the end of the partial capacity and appointment system, which was for Covid-19 crowd control.

Now, Pos Malaysia has announced that post offices nationwide will accept walk-ins from today for JPJ services such as road tax (LKM) and driving license renewal. This also means that the previous appointment system is no more.

“Customers with existing JPJ renewal service appointments may continue with their appointments at the preferred date, time and location, or just walk-in to any one of our post offices to carry out their renewal,” the company said in a statement.

To keep everyone safe post offices will continue to implement SOPs such as limiting the number of customers inside the premises, mandatory use of face masks, temperature checks, MySejahtera scanning and one metre of physical distancing. All the standard SOPs that we should be familiar with by now.

Pos Malaysia says that “customers with Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter”, but they did not set other rules. Over at JPJ, those who want to walk-in will have to be fully vaccinated, and their MySejahtera app must show a low risk status.

By the way, if you missed the big update, the grace period for expired road tax and lesen has been extended to December 31 this year. The original deadline was September 30, causing a big rush and long lines. Expired documents will not be subject to enforcement by JPJ and PDRM until December 31, the MoT assured.