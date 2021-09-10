In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 September 2021 4:49 pm / 0 comments

Shell Malaysia today announced an expansion of its Select store offerings to include products from 29 selected entrepreneurs of the “Realisasi Impianmu Bersama Shell” programme, alongside essential groceries.

Shell says that it continues to find solutions to help the community where it operates, and this includes evolving Shell stations into a one-stop safe environment for customers to fuel up and purchase groceries at competitive prices, while uplifting local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“We currently have more than 20 local partners selected through the programme that are supplying their products to Shell Select stores, among which include newly appointed Shell Private Label local partners. This ‘for Malaysians by Malaysians’ effort exemplifies our commitment to meet the daily needs of our community, which combine local SMEs’ innovative offerings and our extended essential groceries of quality and variety,” said Seow Lee Ming, GM of mobility, Malaysia and Singapore.

“As a convenient place to refuel and purchase essential groceries, we assure Malaysians that their well-being is our number one priority. We strive to provide a safe and comfortable environment at our stations with strict SOPs while continuously improving our products and services in line with our commitment to make life’s journey better. Kita jaga kita,” Seow added.

Shell Select shelves are now stocked with a wider selection of snacks, confectionaries, non-alcoholic drinks and ready-to-eat meals from the local SMEs. Among the new goodies are the Joe Flizzow x deli2go gourmet chicken burger, murtabak ayam with lava cheese, murtabak kambing and locally-sourced pineapple juice. Sounds good!

As for the essential groceries, expect to find flour, sugar, cooking oil, biscuits, sauces, canned sardines, noodles, coconut milk and beverages. Look out for Merdeka and Malaysia Day special promos at selected Shell stations from now till September 30. Next month, Shell will be participating in KPDNHEP’s (ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs) Kempen Beli Barangan Malaysia to continue to assist local SMEs.