26 November 2021

Porsche Malaysia, represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), has introduced a new factory-enriched technical training programme in partnership with TOC Automotive College (TOC).

Called the Porsche Training Academy-Apprentice Programme (PTAAP), it is described as a commitment to nurture the next generation of technical talent in Malaysia, while ensuring that the local workforce supports the high-quality service requirements needed at Porsche Centres nationwide.

Students are provided with a well-balanced “2+1” year training programme that places equal emphasis on both theoretical knowledge and practical skills expertise, with learning locations split between TOC classrooms and Porsche Centres.

The PTAAP syllabus starts with a two-year classroom and workshop-based curriculum that focuses on the increased complexity and technological advancements of future Porsche vehicles. A dedicated Porsche technical trainer will also go through specific Porsche International Zertifizierter Porsche Techniker (ZPT) modules to allow for a greater understanding of Zuffenhausen’s high-performance machines.

Students will be routinely assessed throughout the curriculum to ensure knowledge retention remains at a high level. At the end of the two-year hybrid curriculum, students are immediately given the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge via a compulsory one-year on-the-job training period at Porsche Centres.

An overall evaluation is conducted at the end of the 2+1 year term. Top performers will be awarded Porsche Certified Technician Bronze Level certification, together with a TOC programme certification of their choice – either the Diploma in Automotive Technology or the Master Technician Course.

“We believe that this intensive three-year programme offers attractive career opportunities, especially within an exciting sports car company like Porsche that continuously drives innovation together with tradition,” said Christopher Hunter, CEO of SDAP.

“Designed for highly motivated individuals, passionate about sports cars and technology looking for an attractive career, this programme will allow us to continue to stay ahead of the transformational curve in the industry, especially in view of the recent confirmation of local assembly in Malaysia. Nurturing young technical talent from the beginning whilst upskilling our current workforce, we aim to equip our local talent with this culture of collaboration with a like-minded partner like TOC,” he added.

“PTAAP aligns with our vision of producing future-ready automotive professionals who are instilled with the right attitude, skills and knowledge for enhanced career growth. Our students will be equipped to herald in the new era of electromobility, especially in view of the launch of the Porsche Taycan. With electric mobility gaining momentum in Malaysia, this partnership is a step forward in the right direction for TOC to offer a more rewarding career path to our students,” said Datuk Iqmal Shafiq, executive director of TOC.

First enrolments for the three-year PTAAP programme will commence from February 2022.