In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 20 December 2021 5:40 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia has announced that it will offer 20% discount on parts repair for owners of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles affected by the recent flash floods that struck several states in Malaysia.

In addition to the price reduction on parts repair, affected owners will also be provided a rebate of RM300 on the towing cost by authorised dealerships. Both offers are valid from now until January 31, 2022 and owners who want more information should contact their preferred dealership or BMW Roadside Assistance (1800 88 3000).

“Following the flood cases that have been reported in various states in the country, we remain committed to deliver peace of mind for our customers throughout their ownership experience, even during this challenging time. To this end, BMW Group Malaysia and our network of dealers stand ready to provide our customers with the needed support when it comes to their vehicles,” said Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.