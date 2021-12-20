In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 20 December 2021 6:05 pm / 1 comment

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced a special Toyota Flood Assist programme for owners whose vehicles have been affected by the recent floods.

The programme includes a 25% discount off the total repair cost, including parts and labour, as well as free towing service. Toyota owners who want to send their affected vehicles in for an evaluation and be given a quotation on the expected repair cost, including parts removal, will also be able to do so at no charge. For further relief, UMWT will also offer a 0% easy payment plan (presumably for the total repair cost) for eligible customers.

“While nothing can fully compensate the loss and distress suffered by those affected by the flood, we hope that our Toyota Flood Assist programme will provide some sort of relief to our fellow Malaysians,” said Ravindran Kurusamy, president of UMWT.

“Our customers are very valuable to us and through this programme, we want to ease some of their burden, even if it’s just by a little, to help those impacted get back on their feet quickly. We sincerely hope for the quickest possible recovery of these communities and the team at Toyota extends our heartfelt prayers for the safety of all Malaysians,” he added.

The company also said all Toyota service and body and paint centres will remain open during this critical period to ensure affected customers have access to the help and services that their flood-damaged vehicles need. Those that require assistance do so using the 24Seven Road Assist mobile app or call up 1800 886 9862.