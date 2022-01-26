In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 26 January 2022 12:06 pm / 0 comments

BMW has announced the new 430i xDrive Gran Coupe, making it the third AWD model in the 4 Series range. It will go on sale in selected markets soon, with power coming from the familiar B48 2.0 litre four-pot delivering 245 PS and 400 Nm of torque. An eight-speed Steptronic auto is standard, enabling a century sprint time of 6.1 seconds.

In addition to the new model, BMW also added new paint colours and finishes for the 4 Series line-up. Special BMW Individual paint, such as Brilliant White metallic and Frozen Dark Grey metallic are now available to spec, whereas the Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue metallic (colours reserved for M division cars) have now been extended to M Sport models.

The M Carbon exterior package fitted exclusively on the i4 M50 (pictured above) will also be offered across the 4 Series and i4 line-up, and that includes the M Sport models as well. This sees the air curtains, exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and diffuser insert trims made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic.

As for the interior, customers can now choose additional colours for the BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery, which now includes Black, Ivory White, Tartufo, Fjord Blue/Black and Fiona Red/Black. For an even more exclusive feel, the BMW Individual full leather Merino interior can be had, which sees the material get extended onto the instrument panel. You can also mix and match the finishes through the BMW Individual programme to suit your liking.

GALLERY: BMW i4 M50