These are official teaser images of the 2023 Kia Telluride facelift that is set to make its debut at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, which opens on April 13 in the Big Apple. The three-row SUV made its debut in January 2019 so it’s due a midlife refresh.

The Korean carmaker says that the 2023 Telluride features bold new design elements inside and out, along with more capability offered through an expanded trim range. The latter includes a new “X-Pro” variant, which sounds off-roady and tough. That’s the trend these days so a more butch Telluride makes sense. Also in store are “convenience and technology upgrades throughout”.

The first teaser of the exterior shows the Telluride’s strong and square silhouette with Kia’s new logo, which made its debut on this model in June 2021. The LED daytime running lights are new – two vertical strips replace the rectangular outline of before. The lower bumper is also new. It features a prominent lower grille and repositioned fog lamps.

The second teaser image shows the outline of the dashboard, which has been re-profiled. There’s a full-width element that houses the air con vents, and it appears that Kia has given the Telluride conjoined screens (digital meter panel and the infotainment touchscreen), like what the Kia Carnival MPV gets. The distinctive knee braces that house seat cooling/heating switches remain.

Currently, the handsome Telluride is powered by a 3.8 litre V6 GDI engine that makes 295 PS and 355 Nm of torque. The Lambda II NA engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and customers can choose from front- or all-wheel drive. This is the same engine that we get in our Hyundai Palisade.

Speaking of the Palisade, the Telluride’s Hyundai sister car is also getting a facelift that will debut at NYIAS 2022. The 2023 Palisade facelift has been leaked – see it here.

