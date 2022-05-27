In BMW, Cars, International News, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 27 May 2022 11:28 am / 0 comments

We’ve known as early as November that the new G87 BMW M2 was coming this year, with confirmation from Munich itself. Since then, we’ve seen spyshots and an official teaser of the car, and now a new video from BMW M has informed us that the compact high-performance coupé is indeed around the corner.

The 35-second film shows us plenty of bright lights and attractive people, but you won’t find the actual car – look closely and you’ll instead find appearances of the outgoing F87 M2 and, bizarrely, a Tesla Model S. But hey, at least we won’t have to wait long to know what the real car will look like, right?

Slated to coincide with BMW M’s 50th anniversary this year (as was the M4 CSL), the new M2 is expected to be the last hurrah for a rear-wheel-drive, non-hybrid M-car with a manual gearbox option. It should closely follow the template set by the current model – in particular, the successful Competition – powered by an updated (and detuned) S58 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged straight-six from the latest M3 and M4.

The power figure is reportedly in the region of 456 PS, with up to 497 PS tipped for more hardcore models like the Competition and the CS. All this should be sent exclusively to the back wheels via an active locking differential and either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, as before.

The extra performance will almost certainly be paired to a more muscular body with flared wheel arches, larger, more angular air intakes (no full-height grille from the M3 and M4, thankfully) and BMW M’s trademark side gills and quad tailpipes.

Spyshots of the interior show the latest M steering wheel with M1 and M2 buttons, along with the Curved Display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a massive 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. This widescreen display panel will have already been fitted to the standard 2 Series by this summer. The M2 will be built at the same Mexican plant (in San Luis Potosí) as the regular 2er from the fourth quarter of the year.

