In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 July 2022 12:21 pm / 0 comments

Hello from the inaugural paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022, which is happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). This is the place to be to experience and learn all about electric vehicles, as EVx brings together car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and EV owners to explain and educate.

BMW is one of the participating OEMs at EVx, represented by dealership Wheelcorp Premium. Munich is of course one of the EV pioneers in Malaysia, and the premium brand’s wide range of full EVs is on display at EVx – come check out the striking BMW iX, iX3 and i4, along with the electrified 330e, 530e, 740Le and X5 45e plug-in hybrids, all decked out in M Sport gear.

A short recap of the two electric SUVs. Now that the i3 is no more, the iX is BMW’s only dedicated electric model designed as an EV from the start (not a converted ICE car). It’s available here in xDrive40 form, with twin electric motors developing a total of 240 kW (326 PS) and 630 Nm of torque. The big SUV does 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds before reach an electronically-capped top speed of 200 km/h.

Powering the iX is a 76.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that’s good for 425 km range on a single charge, on the WLTP cycle. The iX accepts up to 11 kW of AC charging, and a full charge takes seven hours and 15 minutes. It also supports up to 150 kW of DC fast charging – doing so will fill the battery from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes.

Prefer something that looks a bit more conventional? The BMW X3 is a staple of the premium SUV segment, one that millions of owners, and even us the media, have come to know and love. It’s a great blend of size and practicality with driving pleasure – not always the most flashy, but it just works. The iX3 – the electric version of the X3 – carries over all the things that made the X3 popular. It’s a familiar model, just with some changes under the skin.

There’s a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 210 kW (286 PS) and 400 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.8 seconds. The e-motor draws power from a 73.8-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a range of between 453 and 461 km on the WLTP cycle. Charging takes around 7.5 hours with a maximum AC charging power of 11 kW, but with a DC fast charger at up to 150 kW, getting from a 0-80% state of charge takes just 32 minutes.

Not into SUVs? The BMW i4 is a sleek four-door coupe with a single rear motor producing 250 kW (340 PS) and 430 Nm of torque. So equipped, it will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds before hitting a top speed of 190 km/h. An 83.9 kWh lithium-ion battery enables a range of 590 km on a single charge.

Like the rest of its electric siblings, the i4 can accept up to 11 kW of AC charging power, filling the battery in eight hours and 15 minutes. The i4 is able to support up to 200 kW of DC fast charging input (up from 150 kW on the SUVs), although because of the larger battery, the charge time from 10% to 80% is the same as the iX at 31 minutes.

Come on down to SCCC to check out BMW’s full EVs and PHEVs if you’re not yet ready to make the jump. Wheelcorp Premium is having an exclusive promo for EVx, where buyers will enjoy attractive financing rates from as low as 0.91%. There are also cash rebates of up to RM30,000 for certain models, with sales tax absorbed. Terms and conditions apply.

If you’re ready for the EV jump, book one at EVx. The first 70 customers will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool), air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers and including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.