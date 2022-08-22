Shown at the 2022 Yamaha GenBlu Carnival in Teluk Batik, Lumut, Perak, was the Yamaha E-01 electric scooter proof of concept. Nearing market release, the E-01 was the subject of a Malaysian media briefing back in April, and Malaysia was selected as one of the real world test sites for data gathering.
The E-01’s market launch date is still unknown and according to Yamaha during the media briefing, “it will take some time.” However, paultan.org managed to get a close look at the E-01 during its showing at the GenBlu Carnival.
According to Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) personnel on site, the E-01 uses the Yamaha NMax 155 as its basis. The NMax is Yamaha’s best selling scooter worldwide and transitioning the NMax to the E-01 is logical from a commercial and engineering point of view.
Motive power for the E-01 comes from an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM) rated at the equivalent of 10.9 hp at 5,000 rpm with 30.2 Nm of torque at 1,950 rpm, fed by a 4.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. For comparison, the RM9,298 2022 Yamaha NMax gets 14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm from its 155 cc, single-cylinder internal combustion engine.
On the move, the E-01 rider has a choice of three ride modes – Eco, Standard and Power – selectable using a button on the right handlebar pod with power delivery depending on the mode selected. In Eco mode, speed is limited to 65 km/h while in standard the limit is 100 km/h and Power allows a governed maximum speed of 105 km/h.
For charging, the E-01 comes with a portable AC charger unit rated for 110-240 volts, stored under the seat. The charging unit itself is removable to free up underseat storage and charging time is said to be between 13 to 15 hours for a 100% charge from discharged.
While charging using domestic current using the onboard socket located under the seat, the E-01 takes approximately six hours for a full charge, while using a DC fast charger takes an hour, giving some 80 km of range in Standard ride mode.
Yamaha is not skimping on riding conveniences for the E-01, with a SIM card enabled LCD instrument panel with navigation and other information displayed coming as standard equipment. Fit out includes a smart key system, LED lighting, traction control, two-channel ABS and reverse gear.
Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and a low-mounted monoshock in the rear. An aluminium swingers reduces weight and the E-01 rolling on 13-inch wheels shod with 110/70 front and 130/70 rear tyre.
As stated earlier, the decision for a public release of the E-01 haste to be made, including when and in which region. From discussions, should the E-01 enter the Malaysian market, expect the price to be be around current market pricing for the Yamaha XMax 250 which retails for RM21,998 ex-showroom.
Do you think the Yamaha E-01 should be sold in Malaysia as HLYM’s first ever electric vehicle offering? Would the range and speed satisfy you? Leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions below, because HLYM is reading this article and will be taking your feedback onboard.
Comments
nice jet ski design.
very high torque at very low rpm,
can glide up and down the hill easily.
Make it happen!!!
80km range per charge?? Hahahaha!
isu utama motor bukan pada penjimatan minyak atau tenaga bersih, tapi pada pratikal dan keselamatan. utk lebih praktikal, baik kekal pada petrol. mudah isi minyak dan masih jimat minyak. lagipun, pasaran moto di malaysia ni majoriti 150cc kebawah, harga 13k kebawah, kan? harga mahal2 mcm ni siapa mahu beli? lagi satu, e-motor ni sesuai untuk buat ride dengan geng2 tak? nanti kene beratur tunggu lama utk cas.
kalau hibrid? masih sama juga.
sekadar pandangan je.
isu yg sama pon boleh pakai utk keta jugak bro
Price near to cheapest specs axia ady.
Haha..
Power lower than NMax but priced around XMax.
Good start…BRAVO
I want to know what HLYM is smoking. It’s ludicrous to pay that kind of price unless the price of petrol double up and/or the buyer has tons of cash to play around with EVs. I will stick to my Nuovo.