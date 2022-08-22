In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 August 2022 10:54 am / 9 comments

Shown at the 2022 Yamaha GenBlu Carnival in Teluk Batik, Lumut, Perak, was the Yamaha E-01 electric scooter proof of concept. Nearing market release, the E-01 was the subject of a Malaysian media briefing back in April, and Malaysia was selected as one of the real world test sites for data gathering.

The E-01’s market launch date is still unknown and according to Yamaha during the media briefing, “it will take some time.” However, paultan.org managed to get a close look at the E-01 during its showing at the GenBlu Carnival.

According to Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) personnel on site, the E-01 uses the Yamaha NMax 155 as its basis. The NMax is Yamaha’s best selling scooter worldwide and transitioning the NMax to the E-01 is logical from a commercial and engineering point of view.

Motive power for the E-01 comes from an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM) rated at the equivalent of 10.9 hp at 5,000 rpm with 30.2 Nm of torque at 1,950 rpm, fed by a 4.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. For comparison, the RM9,298 2022 Yamaha NMax gets 14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm from its 155 cc, single-cylinder internal combustion engine.

On the move, the E-01 rider has a choice of three ride modes – Eco, Standard and Power – selectable using a button on the right handlebar pod with power delivery depending on the mode selected. In Eco mode, speed is limited to 65 km/h while in standard the limit is 100 km/h and Power allows a governed maximum speed of 105 km/h.

For charging, the E-01 comes with a portable AC charger unit rated for 110-240 volts, stored under the seat. The charging unit itself is removable to free up underseat storage and charging time is said to be between 13 to 15 hours for a 100% charge from discharged.

While charging using domestic current using the onboard socket located under the seat, the E-01 takes approximately six hours for a full charge, while using a DC fast charger takes an hour, giving some 80 km of range in Standard ride mode.

Yamaha is not skimping on riding conveniences for the E-01, with a SIM card enabled LCD instrument panel with navigation and other information displayed coming as standard equipment. Fit out includes a smart key system, LED lighting, traction control, two-channel ABS and reverse gear.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and a low-mounted monoshock in the rear. An aluminium swingers reduces weight and the E-01 rolling on 13-inch wheels shod with 110/70 front and 130/70 rear tyre.

As stated earlier, the decision for a public release of the E-01 haste to be made, including when and in which region. From discussions, should the E-01 enter the Malaysian market, expect the price to be be around current market pricing for the Yamaha XMax 250 which retails for RM21,998 ex-showroom.

Do you think the Yamaha E-01 should be sold in Malaysia as HLYM’s first ever electric vehicle offering? Would the range and speed satisfy you? Leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions below, because HLYM is reading this article and will be taking your feedback onboard.