By Gerard Lye / 27 September 2022

Toyota has launched a new plug-in hybrid variant of the fourth-generation Harrier in Japan, which is set to go on sale from October 31 this year. The PHEV option joins the existing petrol and hybrid powertrains that have been available ever since the SUV went on sale in the country in June 2020.

The Harrier’s PHEV powertrain is similar to the one you’ll find in the RAV4 Prime and consists of an A25A-FXS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 177 PS (174 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 219 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm.

The mill is paired with an e-CVT and augmented by a 5NM electric motor rated at 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 270 Nm. There’s also an electric motor at the rear axle that makes up the E-Four all-wheel drive system, and that 4NM unit provides 54 PS (54 hp or 40 kW) and 121 Nm.

The 4NM electric motor is pretty much the same as the one found in the E-Four version of the hybrid powertrain, but the 5NM is more powerful than the hybrid’s 3NM that only manages 120 PS (118 hp or 88 kW) and 202 Nm.

Power for the PHEV’s electric motors is provided by an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 18.1 kWh, which is good for a range of 93 km as observed by Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism (MLIT). In terms of fuel economy, the WLTC-rated figure is 20.5 km/l.

For charging, Toyota says with an AC input of 3.2 kW (200 V/16 A), it’ll take five hours and 30 minutes to fully charge the battery. There are three drive modes included, namely EV, Auto EV/HV and HV, with the first forcing the car to run on battery power for as long as possible.

Toyota quotes a vehicle weight of 1,950 kg for the Harrier PHEV, which is about 300-400 kg more than the petrol and hybrid variants. Unlike those options, the PHEV can only be had in a sole Z grade, while it’s three grades (Z, G and S) for the rest.

Model-specific design cues of the PHEV variant include a dedicated front grille featuring a diamond pattern as well as exterior badging. There’s also an external power supply system that can provide up to 1,500 watts (AC output at 100 volts).

In addition to introducing the PHEV variant, Toyota also added a new touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, both measuring 12.3 inches. The Toyota Safety Sense suite has also been improved with a new function that detects oncoming vehicles when turning right at an intersection and pedestrians crossing the road when turning right or left.

Pricing for the updated Harrier in Japan starts at 3.128 million yen (RM99,853) and goes all the way up to 6.2 million yen (RM197,918), with the costliest option being the PHEV variant.