In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 October 2022 11:05 am / 0 comments

Electrified powertrains accounted for seven out of 10 winners in the 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems awards, WardsAuto announced recently. In the 28th year of the awards, 29 vehicles were evaluated with 17 electrified models in the mix, including 11 fully electric vehicles, four plug-in hybrids and two hybrids.

Meanwhile, the remaining 12 vehicles were all powered by purely internal combustion engines (ICEs), with seven vehicles having four cylinders, two with six cylinders, two with V8s and one with three cylinders. The organisation also pointed out that only two ICEs were naturally aspirated, with the rest either being turbocharged or supercharged, the latter being the case for the V8s.

It added that while evaluating the vehicles, only powertrains that are all-new or significantly improved are eligible for testing. The winners of last year’s awards are eligible to return, but only three winners accepted that invitation. According to the company, just one returning powertrain, the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder plug-in hybrid in the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, earned repeat honours.

Winners are scored based on horsepower, torque, NVH management, observed efficiency and new technology onboard. Previously, a price cap for nominees was put in place from 1995, but this has since been removed in 2021.

In order, here are the winners of the 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems awards:

Out of the 10 winners, only two models are available for purchase in Malaysia, namely the Ioniq 5 and EQS. The former was launched here in March and is currently offered in three variants (Lite, Plus and Max) with prices ranging from RM207,808 to RM270,408 on-the-road without insurance.

Both the base Lite and mid-spec Plus variants come with a 58-kWh (54 kWh usable) lithium-ion polymer battery that is good for a range of 384 km following the WLTP cycle. The battery powers a rear-mounted electric motor rated 170 PS (125 kW) and 350 Nm that allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 185 km/h.

Meanwhile, the Max gets a 72.6-kWh (70 kWh usable) battery, a more power rear electric motor (210 PS/155 kW and 350 Nm) as well as an additional front electric motor (95 PS/70 kW and 255 Nm) for a total system output of 305 PS and 605 Nm. The higher-capacity battery and all-wheel drive setup translate to a quicker century sprint time of 5.2 seconds and range of 430 km.

As for the EQS, it arrived here in July and is offered in just one variant, the EQS450+ AMG Line. Priced at RM698,888, the EV offers a range of 782 km thanks to its 120-kWh battery (107.8 kWh usable) that powers a rear electric motor with 333 PS (245 kW) and 565 Nm – 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, 210 km/h top speed.