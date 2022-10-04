In BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 October 2022 1:41 pm / 0 comments

Several months after going on sale in Australia, the BYD Atto 3 has received its first free over-the-air (OTA) software update, CarExpert reports.

The update adds new features to the Atto 3’s infotainment system (powered by DILink), which features a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen that can be placed in a portrait or landscape orientation.

According to the report, the update is being rolled out across two versions (V1.0.1 and V1.0.2) and requires the car to be stationary and have a battery state of charge of at least 20%. Once installed, new features added include Spotify integration and onboard navigation, the latter with detailed maps that include locations of public chargers.

There’s also support for voice commands using the trigger phrase “Hi BYD,” allowing users to control things like the sunroof, climate system and radio. The voice assistant was listed in the spec sheet as one of the features that will be available in the Atto 3 from the third quarter of this year, with another being support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s likely that these phone mirroring functions will be added as part of a separate update that is expected to arrive next month.

The Atto 3 is also destined for Malaysia, as confirmed by Sime Darby Motors (SDM) when it announced it had signed a distributorship agreement with BYD late last month. Exact specifications aren’t out yet but in Australia, the EV is offered with two battery options (49.92 and 60.48 kWh), both juicing a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp) and 310 Nm of torque – 0-100 km/h time in 7.3 seconds.

Both batteries are BYD’s in-house Blade units and support AC charging (Type 2 connection) up to 7 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2 connection). The latter is 70 kW for the lower capacity battery and 80 kW for the higher one.

