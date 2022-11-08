In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 8 November 2022 3:31 pm / 4 comments

Following official confirmation by BYD SD Motors Malaysia that the BYD Atto 3 and e6 electric vehicles will be launched in Malaysia early next month, we now have an early sighting of the Atto 3 on local roads, specifically in the Ara Damansara, Selangor area where Sime Darby Motors is located.

These images were sent by paultan.org reader Jason Chin, who spotted the Atto3 on the back of the truck as he was sending his own car for service in the vicinity. Though this particular example of the Atto 3 is concealed under wraps, we can see that this unit wears the two-tone, machined finish swept-five-spoke wheel design as depicted in overseas imagery.

The local arm of the brand had set up its social media presence at the end of last month, along with inviting registrations of interest from the Malaysian public. The BYD Atto 3 has already gone on sale in Australia and in Thailand, and has also just made its European market entry.

Known as the Yuan Plus in its home market in China, the Atto 3 packs a front-mounted electric motor rated to produce 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque.

The model has been confirmed to be offered in Malaysia with a choice of two battery options; a 49.92 kWh battery pack offering up to 345 km of range on the WLTP protocol (410 km NEDC), and a larger 60.48 kWh pack rated to give up to 420 km of range WLTP (480 km NEDC). These are BYD’s in-house, safety-oriented Blade EV battery packs.

Charging the Atto 3 EV can be done via AC with a Type 2 connection at up to 7 kW, as well as DC fast charging via a CCS2 connection. The DCFC input can be accommodated at a maximum rate of 70 kW or 80 kW depending of the battery specified, and the higher of the two input rates allows a 0-80% state of charge to be attained in 45 minutes.

The Atto 3, along with the e6 that will also be launched in Malaysia early next month, has been estimated to have pricing in the region of RM150k to RM170k. This price range places the Atto 3 in a full-EV field that is also populated by the Hyundai Kona Electric that is priced from RM156k to RM208k, and at its upper end of the price range, perhaps the base 58 kWh Lite variant of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, too.

Of course, it has a compatriot in the Great Wall Motors Ora Good Cat which is even closer in price, with the retro-styled Good Cat set to launch this month and estimated to start from under RM150k and reach above RM160k for the top-spec variants. 3

GALLERY: 2022 BYD Atto 3