In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 10 November 2022 3:22 pm / 7 comments

The appeal of a sports utility vehicle lies in its versatility, and there are few better ways to showcase these abilities than by taking said vehicle on a road trip.

Porsche Malaysia has released the Gone Trippin’ series of short videos, where three friends Julie Woon, Megan Tan, and Zoraya Vadillo take the Cayenne on trips out of the city and into the countryside as the trio take on a variety of activities with the SUV as their ride of choice.

Starting from RM575,000 in Malaysia, the Porsche Cayenne with the Premium Package comes with 21-inch RS Spyder alloy wheels, LED headlamps as part of the Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS) as well as Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).

Interior equipment for the Cayenne with the Premium Package includes the Bose Surround Sound system and four-zone climate control, while added convenience comes courtesy of Park Assist with 360-degree Surround View cameras.

The kit list also includes Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a 12-inch touchscreen, Porsche Connect services and Apple CarPlay integration, Porsche Advanced Cockpit, a sports steering wheel, paddle shifters, a Direct Touch Control-equipped centre console and Comfort Access.

As standard, the E3-generation Cayenne is specified with a 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol V6 engine which produces 340 PS at 5,300 to 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,340 to 5,300 rpm. These outputs are transmitted via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and active all-wheel-drive, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h.

The current, third generation of the Porsche Cayenne saw its Malaysian market launch in 2018, and later on in 2021 became the first Porsche to be locally assembled in Malaysia at the Kulim, Kedah plant, which also made this the first Porsche model to be produced outside Europe.