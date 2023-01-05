In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 5 January 2023 11:15 am / 2 comments

There have been some movements in car prices this week as we enter 2023. We’ve already seen bumps in RRP for certain Toyota sedan models and lower-end variants of the Nissan Navara, and there might be more to come. However, Honda Malaysia has declared that it will maintain prices, and now Perodua is saying the same – maintain, for now.

“We hope material prices and fuel prices remain manageable; at the same time, we also hope that foreign exchange and interest rates would be favourable to industry growth,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said, adding that if these factors remain “within acceptable levels”, Perodua will maintain its vehicle prices.

“For now, our priority is to deliver to those who booked their Perodua within the sales tax exemption period as the price for these vehicles will remain as per agreed until March 31, 2023 deadline,” the P2 chief added.

This means that it’s status quo for prices of Malaysia’s most popular car models such as the Myvi, Axia, Bezza and Alza MPV. The latter, launched to much fanfare in July 2022, has a substantial waiting list, and Zainal’s statement is a reminder that P2 is aware of its commitments.