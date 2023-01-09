In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 9 January 2023 2:36 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) delivered a total of 3,194 vehicles last year, which represents a 43% increase from 2021. This is a new record high for the company and marks a seventh consecutive year of sales growth for the Swedish brand in the country.

The company also noted in its release that its most successful month was in December 2022, where it sold more than 395 units. It added that the launch of the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric as well as the C40 Recharge Pure Electric helped encourage the sales growth for this year.

Both models are locally assembled (CKD) in Shah Alam and have been met with encouraging demand. The XC40 electric vehicle (EV) was introduced in March last year and was promptly sold out by June, with VCM saying it is still fulfilling deliveries of cars and currently has a healthy order bank ongoing for 2023.

Meanwhile, the C40 went on sale last month and saw over 100 orders placed online within 10 days of its launch. The company has said previously it is targeting for 75% of it sales to come from the Recharge Pure Electric line-up by 2025, with the EX90 hinted to be added in the future.

“The launches of our first two locally assembled electric vehicles have been the catalysts of our sales growth. With an increased market share of our fully electric vehicles globally, we are optimistic the same will apply in Malaysia. In ending a successful 2022, we are excited to drive an all-electric future as we reinforce our commitment to offer Malaysians freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way,” said Charles Frump, managing director of VCM.