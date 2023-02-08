In Cars, Local News, Perodua, Safety / By Mick Chan / 8 February 2023 8:00 pm / 0 comments

The 2023 Perodua Axia has received a four-star rating from the New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP), ahead of its official launch in Malaysia that is set to take place February 14.

This is the second showing for the Axia in the ASEAN NCAP test, following the earlier result in 2014 when the outgoing generation first arrived on the scene, when it achieved a four-star rating in both adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP) categories.

For the soon-to-be launched 2023 Axia, the variant tested in this instance was the 1.0L SE, which is the second variant from the top, after the AV. This comes from Malaysia for the Malaysian market, and the SE comes with two airbags as tested; the range-topping AV gets six, comprised of dual front, side and curtain units.

In terms of safety assistance systems, the ASEAN NCAP report for the 2023 Axia finds that lane departure warning, forward collision warning and rear cross-traffic alert are optionally available, while lane keeping assist is not available. ABS and stability control are standard on all variants, while seatbelt reminders for the driver, front passenger and rear passengers are also standard on all variants.

The 2023 Axia scored 25.65 points from a possible 32 points for adult occupant protection (AOP), 43.43 points from a possible 51 points for child occupant protection (COP), 16.50 points from a possible 21 points for safety assist and 7.00 points from a possible 16 points for motorcyclist safety.

Its AOP score was comprised of 14.96 in the frontal impact test, 6.69 points in the side impact test, and 4.00 points for head protection. Meanwhile, the COP score consisted of 24.00 points in the dynamic test, 9.00 points in the vehicle-based test, 10.43 points for the installation test and zero for child detection.

In the safety assist category, its score was comprised of 6.00 for effective braking and avoidance, 4.50 for seatbelt reminders, 3.00 for AEB and 3.00 for advanced SATs. For motorcyclist safety, this was comprised of 4.00 for blind spot detection, zero for rear visualisation, 1.00 for headlight, 2.00 for pedestrian and zero for the advanced MST test.

All in, the 2023 Perodua Axia achieved weighted scores of 32.06 in AOP, 17.03 in COP, 15.71 in safety assist and 8.75 in motorcyclist safety – five stars in all categories bar motorcyclist safety, which saw four – for a total weighted score of 73.55 points, which brings the upcoming Perodua model a four-star ASEAN NCAP rating.

GALLERY: Perodua Axia D74A, media preview