2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro features Isodynamic Performance front seats with vertical, lateral damping

29 May 2023 12:33 pm

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma that made its debut this month is the fourth generation of the model to do so, bringing the manufacturer’s TNGA-F truck platform for body-on-frame models in two-door XtraCab and four-door Double Cab layouts.

Off-road driving enthusiasts will likely lean towards variants of the Tacoma such as the TRD Pro, which comes with the Isodynamic Performance front seats, along with specifications aimed at off-road driving.

The IsoDynamic seat features vertical and lateral shock absorbing, with up to 1.5 inches (38 mm) of travel which aims to keep the occupant in the seat in phase with the movements of the rest of the vehicle.

These feature dampers integrated into the seat which essentially help to keep the front seat occupants in place, and for the driver to remain in more control by helping keep their head stable, their hands more in contact with the steering wheel and their feet in contact with the pedals when traversing rough terrain, in essence helping to lower the impacts sustained by the occupants when doing so.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

“The concept behind this seat is that it shouldn’t distract from the driving experience, it should just enhance it,” said Toyota North America senior engineer for vehicle performance development Matt Speck.

Without the optional towing package, the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro has approach, breakover and departure angles of 33.8 degrees, 23.5 degrees and 25.7 degrees respectively, with a maximum ground clearance of 279.4 mm.

The top powertrain specification available on the fourth-generation Tacoma TRD Pro is the 2.4 litre i-Force Max powertrain that outputs a combined 326 hp and 630 Nm of torque, where a 48 hp electric motor is integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, drawing from a 1.87 kWh NiMH battery pack.

4WD versions of the 2024 Tacoma including the TRD Pro feature a two-speed transfer case and active traction control, along with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

