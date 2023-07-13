Audi in talks to buy EV platform from SAIC Motor to better compete against Tesla, other EV brands in China

In Audi, Cars, International News, SAIC / By Gerard Lye / 13 July 2023 10:00 am / 1 comment

According to a report by Reuters, Audi is in talks with SAIC Motor to buy an electric vehicle (EV) platform from the Chinese carmaker. Sources familiar with the matter told the news outlet that the premium division of Volkswagen Group is looking to take over the EV platform owned by IM Motors, which is a joint venture between SAIC Motor and Chinese technology companies Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and Alibaba Group.

At present, IM Motors’ line-up includes the L7 sedan and LS7 SUV, with the former being a direct rival to the Tesla Model S. The EV maker also has the L5 on the way, which will sit below the L7 and competes against the Model 3.

Audi and SAIC Motor are declining to comment on the matter for now, but the proposed move highlights the pressure on all legacy and Western brands to compete in the EV space in the world’s largest auto market. Sales of the German carmaker’s EVs in China are well behind the competition, with departing Audi chief executive Markus Duesmann revealing the lack of vehicles serving Chinese needs being the primary reason.

Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) show Audi sold just over 3,000 EVs in the first quarter in China, while BMW sold 21,646 units and Tesla sold 137,429 units.

Audi has not bought a platform from another manufacturer before and is currently using Volkswagen Group’s EV-dedicated MEB platform, while concurrently developing the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform with Porsche. However, the first PPE-based EVs won’t be produced in China until next year – Audi is partnering with First Automobile Works (FAW) for this. Currently, Audi offers the Q4 e-tron and Q5 e-tron built on the MEB platform, along with the MQB-based Q2L e-tron in China.

