EVx 2023: CAF CE1 – EV panel van with 300 km range

In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 22 July 2023 5:02 pm / 0 comments

Passenger electric vehicles may be headlining the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, which is currently ongoing at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) until tomorrow (July 22-23), but the commercial aspect of electrification isn’t forgotten.

One such vehicle is on display at the Avis booth. It’s a panel van called the CE1 by Malaysian company CAF (which stands for Create Another Future). The fully-electric offering is, as its design suggests, a commercial vehicle, available in outputs ranging from 30 kW to 80 kW (depending on version), with power driving the rear wheels.

A 41.86 kWh lithium-ion phospate (LFP) battery sourced from CATL offers the van a travel range of up to 300 km (based on the NEDC cycle), which the company says is one of the longest distances in the market for commercial EVs. Top speed is 100 km/h.

Kit on the two-seater includes LED daytime running lights, a nine-inch central infotainment screen ( with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, no less) and reverse sensors and a rear camera. Safety-wise, the E-Cargo CE1 comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD as well as ESC.

If you’re curious about the CAF EV panel van, you can find out more when you visit EVx, which runs until tomorrow. The event runs from 9am to 7pm, and admission is free.

Visitors will also have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes. These freebies will be given to those who participate by scanning our QR code at the event, and they are given on a first- come, first-serve basis, and subject to availability.

