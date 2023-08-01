New Mitsubishi Triton to get rear disc brakes in future update along with possible 12.3-inch digital cluster

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 1 August 2023 9:57 am / 1 comment

The next-generation Mitsubishi Triton recently made its global debut in Thailand with an all-new ladder-frame chassis, a larger body, a bolder design as well as an improved powertrain. One thing that the redesigned pick-up truck carries over from its predecessor is the use of rear drum brakes, but that could change in the future.

According to a report by Australia’s Drive, an upgrade to rear disc brakes is planned for the Triton to go along with additional advanced safety features. “At this moment the rear is a drum [type], but in order to be compatible with some more ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and auto parking [features], we want to have a rear [disc] brake – and for performance as well,” said Yoshiki Masuda, product specialist for the Triton.

“Maybe sometime [at a future] upgrade, a minor model change, we would like to consider discs,” he added. Masuda’s comments suggest rear disc brakes will be introduced as part of a facelift due in the next few years.

The Triton isn’t the only Japanese pick-up truck to use rear drum brakes, which are cheaper but still effective, as you’ll also find them on the Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, Nissan Navara and Mazda BT-50. Models like the Ford Ranger come with rear disc brakes, and the report also highlighted the Volkswagen Amarok, GWM Ute (Cannon), LDV T60 (Maxus T60) and SsangYong Musso as pick-up trucks with the braking system.

In addition to confirming the use of rear disc brakes on the Triton in the future, Masuda also said the facelift may include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster to replace the current setup of two analogue dials flanking a seven-inch multi-info display.

