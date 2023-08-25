2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX coming to Malaysia at year’s end, provisional pricing below RM20,000

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 August 2023 10:50 am / 0 comments

Getting a surprise reveal during the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show (KLBS) at the World Trade Centre KL is the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX adventure-tourer. Sources in Suzuki Malaysia told paultan.org the baby V-Strom will likely be in Malaysia by the end of the year and provisionally priced between RM18,000 and RM20,000, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

On display at the Suzuki Malaysia booth at KLBS was a V-Strom 250 SX in yellow with black wheels and blue stripes. When it receives its Malaysian launch, the V-Strom 250 SX will join the V-Strom 800 DE, priced at RM60,800, and the V-Strom 1050 DE, retailing for RM88,800.

Power for the V-Strom 250 SX comes from a single-cylinder, SOHC power plant with liquid-cooling and fed by EFI. Displacing 249 cc, the V-Strom 250 SX gets 26.5 PS 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm.

Power gets to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Suitable for light off-loading, the V-Strom 250 SX wears a 19-inch front wheel with 100/90 tyre, and a 17-inch rear shod with 140/70 rubber.

Non-adjustable telescopic forks are fitted in front while a preload-adjustable monoshock holds up the rear end. This gives 205 mm of ground clearance and places the rider 835 mm off the ground, while overall weight is 167 kg.

Based on the V-Strom 250 SX released in other markets, the Malaysian market V-Strom 250 SX is likely to come with hand guards, off-road footpegs with rubber inserts and a pre-installed rear rack. 12-litres of fuel is carried in the tank while standard equipment includes a digital instrument panel, USB charger, ABS brakes, engine guard and LED lighting throughout.

