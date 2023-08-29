2023 Toyota GR Corolla gets minor tweaks in Japan – new bolts, air ducts, exclusive Cyan Metallic colour

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 29 August 2023 12:47 pm / 1 comment

Toyota has announced some minor updates for the GR Corolla, which will be sold in limited numbers in Japan via a lottery application process that is currently ongoing until September 11, 2023. Due to supply issues mainly involving semiconductors, the carmaker said 550 units will be offered to customers in the country, with sales scheduled to start in the fall of this year.

The revisions include new bolts that are said to improve fastening rigidity, with the ones used for the front suspension member and steering gearbox now featuring a rib shape on the flange. Meanwhile, the bolts for attaching the rear suspension member to the body has a wider bolt head of 24 mm from 22 mm. According to Toyota, the new bolts provide improved steering response.

Another change is the shape of the air ducts in the front bumper, which optimise air flow in the wheel house and is claimed to improve steering stability. Besides the new bolts and air ducts, the GR Corolla will also be offered in a new exclusive Cyan Metallic exterior colour that is paired with a black and blue interior – this is limited to just 50 units.

The powertrain remains unchanged and continues to comprise of a G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine that makes 304 PS (300 hp or 224 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 3,000 to 5,550 rpm. This is paired with a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with rev-matching, GR-Four all-wheel drive system and front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials. The GR Corolla retails for 5.25 million yen (RM166,713) in Japan.

