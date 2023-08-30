Mercedes-AMG C63, E63 will not receive V8 engine again, both to get downsized PHEV powertrains

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 30 August 2023 3:38 pm / 0 comments

A V8-powered future for the Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 is not to be, according to a report by Auto Motor und Sport via Motor1.

The report from the German news outlet quoted an “employee familiar with product development” as saying that the V8 engine will not return to the top performance variants of the latest, W206-generation C-Class and the next E63, quashing earlier rumours of the Affalterbach V8 encore.

As such, the current, W206-based C63 will continue to use the plug-in hybrid powertrain comprised of a 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder engine that outputs 476 PS at 6,725 rpm and 545 Nm from 5,250 rpm to 5,500 rpm. This M139l configuration – the l suffix denotes longitudinal installation – is also used in the C43 and SL43. This surpasses the 421 PS and 500 Nm in the A 45 S, which is produced by the tranverse-mounted M139.

In the C63 S E Performance, to use its full name, employs an electric drive unit that packs a 204 PS/320 Nm rear-mounted motor with two-speed gearbox, in addition to a 400-volt electrical architecture that powers the belt-driven starter generator (RSG) that combines an alternator and starter in one component, as well as powering ancillary components.

Combined outputs are 680 PS and 1,020 Nm from the C63 S E Performance powertrain, propelling the sedan and wagon versions from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Meanwhile for the larger, next-generation E63, the model that has historically also used a large-displacement V8 engine will also be downsized. Earlier reports state that the top AMG version of the W214 model will also use the M139l-based PHEV powertrain, though Autocar has reported that the next AMG E-Class could use a six-cylinder unit, though this could be an E53.

Perhaps the W213 and S213 E63S Final Edition of last year really is the curtain call for the V8-powered E-Class, and for that matter, the C-Class as well. The marque’s 4.0L biturbo V8 lives on in larger models, such as the R232-generation SL63, and the W223 S63 E Performance, the latter a 804 PS/1,430 Nm PHEV that is the most powerful S-Class yet.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.