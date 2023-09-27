2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and GLC63 Coupe debut – 2.0L turbo mild hybrid, PHEV; up to 680 PS, 1,020 Nm

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / September 27 2023 4:23 pm

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the high-performance versions of the latest GLC Coupe, which are making their debut a few months after the regular roof model back in July this year. Like that offering, there are two variants available, namely the GLC43 4Matic Coupe and the GLC63S E Performance Coupe

With the GLC43 4Matic Coupe, you get a M139l 2.0 litre inline-four petrol engine with an electric turbocharger that is augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system featuring a belt-driven starter generator (RSG). An AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive system is standard as well as a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G (automatic transmission with wet multi-disc start-off clutch).

The GLC63S E Performance Coupe has a much longer name and complex setup, starting with an uprated version of the M139l that has a larger turbocharger and an integrated electric motor driven by a more substantial 400-volt system.

For more potency, the range-topper also has an electric drive unit (EDU) to form what the company calls a P3 hybrid layout. This sees an electric motor positioned on the rear axle with a two-speed transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. Other supporting components include the same nine-speed transmission and a fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ system with a mechanical connection to the rear electric motor.

With this, the rear electric motor can send drive to the front wheels if needed through a cardan shaft and the drive shafts of the front wheels. Even if the engine is not running, you’ll always have all-wheel drive available to you. The electric motors draw power from a 6.1-kWh battery that can output 80 kW continuously or a peak of 150 kW for ten seconds, while capable of being charged via AC.

The full specifications of each variant are as follows:

Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe

Engine: 2.0 litre inline-four petrol with 48-volt mild hybrid system

Engine output: 421 PS (418 hp or 310 kW) and 500 Nm

Belt-drive starter generator output: 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) and 150 Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G with AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive system

0-100 km/h time: 4.8 seconds

Top speed: 250 km/h

Mercedes-AMG GLC63S E Performance Coupe

Engine: 2.0 litre inline-four petrol with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor

Engine output: 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 545 Nm

Rear electric motor output: 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 320 Nm

Total system output: 680 PS (671 hp or 500 kW) and 1,020 Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G with AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system

Battery capacity: 6.1 kWh

Electric-only range: 12 km

0-100 km/h time: 3.5 seconds

Top speed: 275 km/h

Other driving-related features of the AMG GLC Coupe models include AMG Dynamic Select drive modes (five for the GLC43 and eight for the GLC63S), AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping, rear-wheel steering (up to 2.5 degrees), three-stage speed-sensitive steering, AMG brakes (larger on the GLC63S) and an AMG exhaust system.

The German carmaker also offers a range of equipment packages to visually enhance the fast SUVs, including the AMG Exterior Night package (high-gloss black accents), AMG Night Package Exterior II (Dark Chrome accents), AMG optics package (GLC43 only) and AMG Exterior Carbon Package.

At launch, the GLC63S will also be available as an exclusive Edition 1 that features a foil in magno charcoal on the vehicle sides. This one-year-only version also gets 21-inch AMG forged wheels in cross-spoke design finished in matte black, along with a graphite gray magno or high-tech silver magno body finish. The interior follows a black and yellow theme with trimmings and upholsteries in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC63S E Performance Coupe

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.