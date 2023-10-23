Toyota Land Cruiser Se – upcoming EV SUV flagship?

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / October 23 2023 12:48 pm

The Toyota Land Cruiser Se has been revealed for debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, alongside the EPU electric pick-up truck concept as well as the Land Hopper electric personal mobility scooter, the Juu electric wheelchair, the Space Mobility prototype for space exploration and the Neo Steer control concept.

Employing monocoque body construction as opposed to the body-on-frame setup of the Land Cruiser 300 and the 250 Series Land Cruiser Prado, the Land Cruiser Se is a seven-seater that measures 5,150 mm long, 1,990 mm wide and 1,705 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,050 mm. For comparison, the Land Cruiser Prado measures 4,925 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,870 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

While appearing upright and making prolific use of straight lines in its styling, the Land Cruiser Se is notably distinct from the production Land Cruiser 300 and 250 Series Land Cruiser Prado in using much slimmer headlamps and tail lamps, along with a floating roof appearance courtesy of blacked-out pillars.

Being a battery-electric vehicle, the Land Cruiser Se aims to bring “the high-torque driving performance unique to BEVs”, while the quietness inherent to electric vehicles helps the concept create a comfortable cabin environment when being driven in urban areas and other on-road situations, says Toyota.

Its monocoque body is also credited with offering the Land Cruiser Se “highly responsive handling and confidence in tackling rough terrain”, according to the Japanese manufacturer.

While no further technical details such as performance or battery range have been revealed, Toyota notably has not called the Land Cruiser Se a concept, despite this model’s unveiling alongside other concepts and prototypes. Might this preface a production version of a fully electric flagship that will wear the Land Cruiser nameplate?

