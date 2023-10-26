Honda CI-MEV debuts – self-driving micro-mobility EV two-seater for rural areas with no public transport

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / October 26 2023 9:24 am

The Japan Mobility Show is in full swing in Tokyo, and in addition to the Prelude Concept, Honda is presenting the CI-MEV, which is a self-driving mobility vehicle. According to the Japanese carmaker, the CI-MEV is intended for last-mile mobility for areas where public transport is not available as well as those who have physical difficulty getting around, such as older people.

“If there are products that offer easily-accessible, last-mile mobility, people can go places, farther, faster and more casually. And if everyone can enjoy mobility more freely and expand their living radius, they will have more chance to meet new people, which we believe will augment people’s possibilities,” said Toshihiro Mibe, president and CEO of Honda, during his press conference at the event.

The CI-MEV takes the form of a boxy microcar that seats two people and has a small turning radius due to its compact size. It also and is armed with six wide-angle cameras for a 360-degree view of the surroundings. These include one camera on the inside of each A-pillar, one at the bottom of the left and right door mirrors as well as one at the left and right sides of the body.

These systems work with Honda CI (Cooperative Intelligence) – hence the ‘CI’ in the name – and other automated driving technologies so the vehicle can act on its own. The idea is that you can summon the vehicle, get in, tell it where you want to go, and it’ll get itself there on its own while recognising road conditions and traffic signs to ensure safe driving.

