Artroniq x United E-Motor electric scooter specifications released – pricing for Malaysia TBA

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 31 2023 11:14 am

Here is a first look at the electric scooters (e-scooter) from Malaysian investment holding company Artroniq and Indonesian electric motorcycle brand United E-Motor. At the launch of the e-scooters, the TX1800 and TX3000, pricing is yet to be announced for the Malaysia market.

Artroniq is assembling the TX1800 and TX3000 in its facility in Batu Kawan, Penang with the aim of producing 2,000 units across two models in 2024. A distribution and service network under United E-Motor will be established in the northern, central and southern regions of Peninsular Malaysia, namely in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Johor service centres will be under Artroniq.

For the e-scooters, a one year warranty against manufacturing defects is provided while the battery comes with a three year warranty. One year’s free service is also provided as part of the purchase package.

Artroniq x United E-motor TX1800

The TX1800 comes with a single lithium 60 volt 28 Ah battery pack which is good for 65 km range on a single charge. The electric motor is a 2 kW hub-mounted unit producing 106 Nm of torque at 100 rpm and charging using domestic current takes 1.5 hours to go to 80% charge.

There are three ride modes for the TX1800. Mode 1 limits speed to 45 km/h, while Mode 2 allows the TX1800 to move at 65 km/h and Mode 3 limits maximum speed to 75 km/h.

Artroniq x United E-Motor TX3000

A reverse mode allows the TX1800 to move backwards at 5 km/h for parking while the repair mode limits speed to 30 km/h in case of equipment failure. An LCD instrument panel features Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone along with a USB charging port and FM radio, while “Racer Sound Mode” supplies audio entertainment that is missing from electric vehicles.

For the TX3000, two battery packs are carried onboard with a capacity of 60 volt 28 Ah. A 3 kW hub drive motor is mounted on the rear wheel with a maximum power rating of 4.2 kW. Top speed is limited to a maximum of 90 km/h with three ride modes setting speed to 40, 60 and 90 km/h.

For the Malaysia market, several players are now offering e-scooters in this category including the Yadea E8S Pro at RM5,900 and the Yinson GreenTech RydeEV with leasing plans starting from RM250. Other players are Blueshark with prices starting from RM7,190 and TailG Ebixon priced between RM9,000 and RM15,000.

GALLERY: Artroniq x United E-Motor TX1800

