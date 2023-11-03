PACE 2023: All-new Hyundai Tucson, Santa Fe Hybrid facelift to be on display, get vouchers worth RM2,500

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Hafriz Shah / November 3 2023 11:50 am

One of the biggest highlights of the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre is the Malaysian debut of the all-new Hyundai Tucson, as well as the Santa Fe facelift. That’s right, the new SUVs will be on display at the event for you to see in full, inside and out. Book one at PACE 2023, and you’ll also be entitled to RM2,500 worth of vouchers!

The fourth-generation Tucson with its head-turning looks is available in three variants: 2.0 Lite, 1.6T Plus and 1.6T Max. The 1.6 litre turbo engine is particularly exciting, offering 180 PS and 265 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. As more and more generic-looking SUVs flood Malaysian roads, this is one sure-fire way to stand out from the crowd.

Also on display with be the Hyundai Santa Fe facelift. Now locally-assembled and available with a hybrid powertrain for the first time in Malaysia, the handsome large SUV makes for quite a compelling option. The Hybrid Plus and Hybrid Max variants use a motor-assisted 1.6 litre turbo engine with a system output of 230 PS and 350 Nm of torque, while the Diesel Max gets a 2.2 litre turbodiesel with 202 PS and 440 Nm of torque.

Whichever one is your SUV of choice, make your booking at PACE 2023 and you will receive RM2,500 worth of vouchers – now that’s rare for a brand new model introduction! These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

You may also check out other the participating car brands at PACE 2023 which include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Volvo, Subaru and BYD, plus Proton, smart, Mitsubishi and Isuzu (all represented by EON). There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar and Gentari as co-sponsors.

With today’s announcement of a new High Value Goods Tax to be imposed on cars above RM200k, this may be your last chance to escape the additional 5%-10% tax!