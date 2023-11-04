PACE 2023: Enjoy savings on lubes, buy merchandise from Petronas booth, refreshments from Cafe Mesra

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / November 4 2023 11:18 am

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is taking place right now at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor, and will be over this weekend of November 4 and 5.

Here at PACE 2023 is Petronas, which is also the title sponsor for this year’s running of the event, and the brand is offering up to 20% savings on Petronas lubricant products from the Petronas Syntium, Petronas Sprinta and Petronas Urania product lines.

Also available from the Petronas shop are official merchandise, such as t-shirts, bags, caps, sunglasses and more, while prizes are also to be won from playing games at the Petronas booth; these include a reaction test and an electric touch maze, while a car and motorcycle simulator setup are also on site for visitors to try out.

Petronas brand Setel is also on location, and visitors can also find out more about Mesra rewards points and how to best make use of them. Visitors to the booth can also complete an interactive survey, and collect free gifts.

Last but not least, purchase any drink from the Cafe Mesra booth just outside the halls (next to the myTukar car inspection and valuation tents) and you will receive a complimentary doughnut to go with your beverage.

PACE 2023 is taking place right now at the Setia City Convention Centre, and runs until 7pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5.

