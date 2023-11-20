Thai PM Srettha Thavisin checks out Tesla Cybertruck in Fremont, discusses future collaborations on EVs

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / November 20 2023 2:40 pm

Tesla’s Fremont factory has welcomed a few VIPs lately, with the most recent being Thailand prime minster Srettha Thavisin, who is on an official visit to the United States. Srettha previously visited New York in September for the United Nations general assembly, and spent some time on the side to have talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

During his Fremont visit, Srettha toured the factory and even explored the Cybertruck with Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering. The first units of the fully electric pick-up truck will be delivered to customers during a special event set to take place at the end of this month.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Srettha said “great discussions” were held on future collaborations on EVs and clean energy. “It is my hope that this collaboration will cement Thailand as the hub for EV and renewable energy in the years to come. Look forward to seeing more Tesla presence in our home country, Elon Musk,” he wrote.

It’s no surprise that Thailand is focused on growing its EV industry, offering incentives to companies and providing tax cuts to local EV buyers. In terms of Teslas, both the Model 3 and Model Y are open for booking in the country with prices ranging from 1.559 million to 2.299 million baht (RM207k to RM306k).

India is another country where Tesla will invest in, and before Srettha, Piyush Goyal, India’s country’s minister of commerce and industry, paid a visit to the Fremont factory. Indonesia also said in August that Tesla will invest in battery materials productions in the country, while investments in Malaysia have seen the setting up of a Supercharger network, Experience Centres, a head office in Cyberjaya as well as the launch of the Model 3 and Model Y.

My pleasure visiting @Tesla home in California. Great discussion on the future collaborations on EV & Clean Energy. It is my hope that this collaboration will cement Thailand as the hub for EV and renewable energy in the years to come. Look forward to seeing more Tesla… pic.twitter.com/TfkV47VUbl — Srettha Thavisin (@Thavisin) November 13, 2023

