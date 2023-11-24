Tesla Destination Chargers now at Sunway Putra Mall and Pavilion Damansara Heights shopping centres

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Danny Tan / November 24 2023 9:56 am

Tesla Malaysia has announced the opening of two destination charging stations in KL. There are a total of 11 new AC chargers, and they are at Pavilion Damansara Heights and Sunway Putra Mall.

We’ve showed you the chargers at Pavilion Damansara Heights – the latest Pavilion mall in Pusat Bandar Damansara that houses a Tesla showroom – before, and they are at Level B1. Meanwhile, the Sunway Putra Mall chargers are located at Level B2 Zone C11. These chargers are for Tesla EVs. Other Sunway and Pavilion malls also have Tesla chargers.

Last week, Tesla Malaysia has announced the opening of a Tesla Supercharging station at Freeport A’Famosa Outlet. The new Tesla-only charging site in Melaka includes four 250 kW V3 Superchargers and one Destination Charger.

This is the fourth station in Malaysia’s Supercharging network after Tesla’s Cyberjaya HQ, Pavilion KL, Iskandar Puteri (Johor) and Sunway Pyramid, and there’s now a total of 20 Superchargers in the country.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.