Tesla Supercharging Station at Freeport A’Famosa Outlet Melaka now open – 20 DC chargers in M’sia now

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Danny Tan / November 17 2023 11:25 am

Tesla Malaysia has officially announced the opening of the Tesla Supercharging station at Freeport A’Famosa Outlet. The new charging site in Melaka ‘enables seamless and fast charging cross-country road trips for Tesla owners in both Malaysia and Singapore,’ the company says. Yup, this location is for Tesla charging only.

The latest Tesla V3 Supercharging station at Freeport A’Famosa Outlet includes four Superchargers and one Destination Charger. This is the fourth station in Malaysia’s Supercharging network, and there’s now a total of 20 Superchargers in the country.

Previously opened Supercharging stations are at Tesla’s Cyberjaya HQ, Pavilion KL, Iskandar Puteri (Johor) and Sunway Pyramid. The new Pavilion Damansara Heights mall has Destination Chargers.

Tesla says that leveraging V3 Supercharging with a peak efficiency of 250 kW, a Model 3 can gain up to 282 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging.

Speaking of charging Teslas, it recently surfaced that the Tesla Wall Connector home charger can only be used to charge Teslas, and using it to charge other EVs will void the warranty. The Tesla Wall Connector is valued at RM2,880 and was offered for free with Tesla orders made before October 31, although customers would still need to pay the installation costs of RM2,200.

Click on the links to find out more about the other Tesla charging sites. Some are open to all EVs, while some are reserved for Teslas, like this latest one in Melaka. Full details on the Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.