2024 European Car of The Year – seven finalists named

Posted in Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / November 28 2023 10:26 am

Last week, the candidates for the 2024 European Car of The Year were revealed, with the shortlist containing a total of 28 cars. Following the first stage of voting, the pool has now been whittled down to seven finalists that will contest for the coveted title.

Over the next couple of months, judges will decide on which of the seven will emerge as the winner of the Car of The Year trophy, with the results set to revealed on February 26 at the Geneva Motor Show. The active CoTY jury of 2024 consists of 59 jury members from 22 countries, with two Russian members still suspended, according to the organisation.

To be eligible, candidates have to be new car models that are on sale now or before the end of the year in five or more European markets. The seven finalists in the running for the 2024 European Car of The Year award are:

What do you think of the final selection determined by the judging panel? View the full list of the 28 initial nominees here.

