2024 European Car of The Year nominees – 4 BYD, 3 Honda, 2 Toyota, 2 BMW, 2 Mercedes, 2 Hyundai

The candidates for the 2024 European Car of The Year have been announced, with a total of 28 cars named and which will be contesting for the coveted title. To be eligible, candidates are to be new cars that are on sale now or before the end of the year in five or more European markets.
As with years past, there will be two stages of voting, where the first will see the pool will be whittled down to a shortlist of seven nominees which will be announced on November 27. The second stage of voting will find the winner of the Car of The Year trophy, and this will be revealed February 26 at the Geneva Motorshow.
The active CoTY jury of 2024 consists of 59 jury members from 22 countries, with two Russian members still suspended, according to the organisation.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 European Car of The Year:
- BMW 5 Series
- BMW XM
- BYD Atto 3
- BYD Dolphin
- BYD Han
- BYD Seal
- Fiat 600e
- Ford Bronco
- Honda CR-V
- Honda e:NY1
- Honda ZR-V
- Hyundai Ioniq 6
- Hyundai Kona
- Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Kia EV9
- Lexus RZ
- Lucid Air
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
- Nio ET7
- Peugeot 3008
- Renault Espace
- Renault Scenic
- smart #1
- Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Prius
- Volkswagen ID.7
- Volvo EX30
