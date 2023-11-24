2024 European Car of The Year nominees – 4 BYD, 3 Honda, 2 Toyota, 2 BMW, 2 Mercedes, 2 Hyundai

Posted in Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / November 24 2023 10:48 am

The candidates for the 2024 European Car of The Year have been announced, with a total of 28 cars named and which will be contesting for the coveted title. To be eligible, candidates are to be new cars that are on sale now or before the end of the year in five or more European markets.

As with years past, there will be two stages of voting, where the first will see the pool will be whittled down to a shortlist of seven nominees which will be announced on November 27. The second stage of voting will find the winner of the Car of The Year trophy, and this will be revealed February 26 at the Geneva Motorshow.

The active CoTY jury of 2024 consists of 59 jury members from 22 countries, with two Russian members still suspended, according to the organisation.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 European Car of The Year:

